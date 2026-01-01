One of America’s Best Values for Purpose-Driven Education
At UW-Stevens Point, we’re all about reimagining the world—one student at a time. Whether you’re into science, business, art or anything in between, we’re here to help you become exactly who you’re meant to be. And the best part? It’s all surprisingly affordable.
At a Glance
Ready for what’s next? Hit submit on your application today!
Starting August 1, students can apply for FREE to UW-Stevens Point for Fall 2026! Use the Universities of Wisconsin app, the Common App or talk to your school counselor about Direct Admit Wisconsin. Don’t forget to check out our guaranteed scholarships for first-year students! Your future just got a whole lot more affordable.
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MORE THAN 130 DOORS WAITING TO BE OPENED
UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES AND CERTIFICATES
Which one will you choose? UW-Stevens Point offers more than 100 program options within 80 baccalaureate degree programs and 73 minors. All supported by world-class faculty eager to help you home in on your distinctive talents.