WELCOME CHANCELLOR BRINKMANN
A new chapter begins at UW-Stevens Point as 16th Chancellor Robert Brinkmann starts July 1.
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One of America’s Best Values for Purpose-Driven Education

At UW-Stevens Point, we’re all about reimagining the world—one student at a time. Whether you’re into science, business, art or anything in between, we’re here to help you become exactly who you’re meant to be. And the best part? It’s all surprisingly affordable.

At a Glance

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Gold
AASHE STARS Sustainability Rating
Safest
UW College town by Safewise.com
Top
producing institution for Fulbright U.S. Scholars

Ready for what’s next? Hit submit on your application today!

Starting August 1, students can apply for FREE to UW-Stevens Point for Fall 2026! Use the Universities of Wisconsin app, the Common App or talk to your school counselor about Direct Admit Wisconsin. Don’t forget to check out our guaranteed scholarships for first-year students! Your future just got a whole lot more affordable.

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Experience the energy of campus life with a campus visit—explore programs, meet students and see where your future could begin!
Discover Your Purpose Quiz
Your Climb Begins Here
Propel your journey of self-discovery with our Discover Your Purpose quiz. Find your unique talents and explore career possibilities. Your first step is only a click away.
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Expanding Opportunities, Growing Programs

Our university is continuously expanding academic offerings to meet evolving student interests and workforce demands—discover new majors, certificates, and graduate programs designed for the future. Thinking about graduate school? With more than 30 advanced degree programs across four colleges, you’ll learn from expert faculty who are here to help you level up your career and reach new heights.
Programs & Degrees

MASTER OF SOCIAL WORK

Empowering Social Workers to Lead Change

The fully online MSW program at UW-Stevens Point prepares students to become skilled, ethical, and justice-driven social workers—equipped to lead in rural communities and beyond through flexible, career-aligned study options.

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GIS PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATE

Advance Your Career

Earn your Geographic Information Systems Professional Graduate Certificate in just 4 courses (12 credits)—100% online and built for working professionals. With flexible pacing over two, three, or four semesters, this affordable program fits your schedule and accelerates your career in GIS.

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PROCESS CONTROL ENGINEERING CERTIFICATE

Boost Your Skills in Process Control Engineering

Designed with industry input, UW-Stevens Point’s online graduate certificate equips professionals in manufacturing and engineering with in-demand process control skills.

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MORE THAN 130 DOORS WAITING TO BE OPENED

UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES AND CERTIFICATES

Which one will you choose? UW-Stevens Point offers more than 100 program options within 80 baccalaureate degree programs and 73 minors. All supported by world-class faculty eager to help you home in on your distinctive talents.

BIOLOGY
COMPUTER INFORMATION SYSTEMS
HISTORY
SOCIOLOGY
PRE-ART THERAPY
MEDIA STUDIES
MUSIC EDUCATION
MUSICAL THEATRE
WILDLIFE ECOLOGY
FOREST RECREATION
WATER RESOURCES
PAPER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
HEALTH SCIENCE AND WELLNESS
MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE
ELEMENTARY EDUCATION
 

LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL WISCONSIN

OUR CAMPUSES

Here in the heart of Wisconsin, you’ll find a place like no other. From snowboarding to kayaking, hiking to bicycling, our campuses are situated on nature’s playground. The Stevens Point campus is home to Schmeeckle Reserve, a 280-acre conservancy area right on its campus. You’ll be amazed that places like this really do exist.

STEVENS POINT

Our iconic 406-acre flagship campus in Stevens Point is renowned for its natural scenic beauty, but the diverse range of cultural, athletic and social landscapes it offers are every bit as breathtaking.
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MARSHFIELD

Picture state-of-the-art living and learning facilities nestled within an idyllic small-town setting and it’s easy to see why so many students choose to pursue a world-class education at our Marshfield campus.
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Wausau

In a park-like setting just steps from the Wisconsin River, our Wausau campus offers a vibrant, welcoming educational community that just so happens to be in the heart of a city full of inspiration.

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Online

Recently ranked #5 among the Best Value Online Colleges & Universities, UW-Stevens Point offers the freedom of learning 100% online with accredited programs, individual courses, and continuing education options.
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UW-Stevens Point is ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report.
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